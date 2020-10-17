Election 2020: Inside the race for Bay of Plenty

KEY POINTS: VOTES COUNTED: - 18,514 32.7%

LEADING CANDIDATE: Todd Muller - 8,589

2nd CANDIDATE: Angie Warren-Clarke - 6,686

PARTY VOTE LEAD: Labour Party 40.7%undefined2nd PARTY:National Party 34.8%

8.24PM

There is a strong turn out of men and women clad in blue at Omanu Golf Club for Todd Muller's party tonight.

Blue balloons and Muller signs decorate the walls, including the artistically vandalised hoarding that depicts Muller as the Joker from Batman movies.

About 100 people are chatting amongst themselves while watching results unfold on the television.

Muller's wife Michelle has referred to a corner of the room at the "stats corner" where faithful Muller supporters are keeping an extremely close eye on the live results.

8.12PM

Labour candidate Angie Warren-Clark's mother Linda Hahn said she was "proud as punch" of her daughter and I'd she won tonight she would probably cry.

Warren-Clark is posing for photos with the family at a photo booth set up in front of a red sequined backdrop. In one photo she and husband Blair Warren shared a high-five.

She said she was hopeful for a Labour win and cautiously optimistic. She was appreciative of her supporters saying the party had a good turn out.

"Its great to be surrounded by my Labour family."

7.40pm

"That is incredible, that is phenomenal."

Those are the words from some supporters keeping watch of election votes, and Labour's lead, at the gathering for Labout list MP Angie Warren-Clark tonight.

Angie Warren-Clark pointed to the television screen in excitement, announcing the lead to the room of supporters.

Earlier Warren-Clarke also pointed out the results for the Rangitata seat which she said was the safest National seat in the country but had Labour leading there also.

Angela Warren-Clarke celebrating the early results with her husband Blair Warren.

7:18PM

Red and white balloons, streamers and a ceiling of fairy lights adorn the Mount Maunganui Golf Club where Labour list MP Angie Warren-Clark has gathered with friends, family and supporters.

Warren-Clark has just thanked everyone for coming and their support during this year's campaign, calling them her Labour family.

The room is full of chatter and hugs as more people arrive, others help themselves to savouries and more watch the results unfolding on television.

Labour MP Angie Warren-Clark at Mount Maunganui Golf Club tonight. Photo/George Novak.

Earlier

It has been a year like no other for Bay of Plenty MP Todd Muller, who will find out tonight

if he keeps his seat, loses it to Labour list MP Angie Warren-Clark or is usurped by one of eight newcomers vying for the position.

In the last election, Muller received 61 per cent of votes, followed by Warren-Clark who received 27 per cent. Both became the electorate frontrunners and MPs, with three other contenders reaching less than 10 per cent of votes.

Bay of Plenty MP Todd Muller is standing again for the National Party. Photo / Supplied

If Muller is successful this election, it will be his third term as MP after taking over from former National MP Tony Ryall in 2014. Muller is ranked eighth in the National Party, after a tumultuous year in which he rolled Tauranga MP Simon Bridges as leader but then stepped down 53 days later for mental health reasons.

Bay of Plenty MP Todd Muller was feeling quietly confident ahead of tonight's election results but is remaining cautious.

"The feedback I've received locally has been very strong but we will see what tonight brings," he told the Bay of Plenty Times moments before joining supporters as a party this evening.

Muller has spent his day with family, joining his wife and mother in voting at his old stomping ground of Te Puna. It was the first time he had voted without his father, who died within two weeks of the last election in 2017.

"Yes, it's certainly the first time without him, just with mum. It was poignant but lovely."

Muller has also spent some of the day with friends who have travelled from out of town to be with him.

Warren-Clark was feeling nervous, excited and "really looking forward to a really good result for Labour tonight.

Labour MP Angie Warren-Clark at Mount Maunganui Golf Club tonight. Photo/George Novak.

She will be celebrating election results tonight at Mount Maunganui Golf Club, where she will be joined by loyal supporters. She said she and her team have had a busy day reminding people to vote.

Warren-Clark has been joined by family and friends who have travelled from Northland to join her tonight. They have already shared a glass of champagne before heading to tonight's event.

"It's nice."

Warren-Clark said she hoped people would recognise Labour's hard work this year and that that would be reflected in the voting results, which are expected to begin funnelling in from 7pm.

"I hope we've done enough to get us a good result."

Although not successful in receiving the most votes in 2017, Warren-Clark's 35th placing in the Labour party ensured her victory as a list MP. If successful this time, this will be Warren-Clark's second term as list MP or first as elected MP.

Warren-Clark moved into politics in the 2017 election after a career as a domestic violence advisor and then as manager of Tauranga Women's Refuge.

But this year's election is not necessarily a two-horse race.

Eight other candidates are in contention for the Bay of Plenty seat, including second-time candidate Bruce Carley who is standing for the Act Party.

Carley received just .47 per cent of the votes

in 2017 and is ranked 14th on his party's list. But Act has seen increased support in favourable polls leading up to this year's election day.

Bruce Carley, 51, lives in Greerton, standing in Bay of Plenty electorate for Act Party. Photo / Supplied

Carley moved to the Bay of Plenty in 2014 and works as a marketing and communications manager. But as Muller is passionate about economy and Warren-Clark social justice, Carley wants to see more personal freedom and responsibility.

Carley, Warren-Clark and Muller are joined by seven others in the bid for the MP seat, bringing the total number of candidates to double that of the 2017 election.

Sharon Devery, 33, student, lives in Tauranga, standing in Bay of Plenty electorate for The One Party. Photo / Supplied

New faces for the Bay of Plenty this election are Margaret Colmore representing the New Conservative, The Opportunities Party's Chris Jenkins, Angela Moncur for The Advance Party, Sharon Devery for One Party, Pete Huggins for the Green Party, Tricia Lawrence for NZ First, and Christopher Coker for Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis Party.

Advance NZ Bay of Plenty candidate Angela Moncur. Photo / Supplied

If any of the newcomers are successful, it will be their first entry into Parliament.

The Opportunities Party Bay of Plenty candidate Chris Jenkins. Photo / Supplied

Colmore said she joined New Conservative because of its focus on strengthening families, free speech, lower personal taxation, the value of human life, a reduction in state regulations, the emphasis on New Zealand's sovereignty, efficiency in government spending and greater attention to genuine democracy.

Margaret Colmore, lives in Oropi, standing in Bay of Plenty electorate for New Conservative. Photo / Supplied

Jenkins said he and The Opportunities Party stood for opportunities for children, and a society that prospered together. One Party's Devery advocated for land, environment and nation and believed everyone had the right to be heard and have an opinion.

Green Party Bay of Plenty candidate Huggins, who lives in Wellington, was seeking a party vote because he believed he represented environmental protection and upholding human rights.

Pete Huggins, Green Party Bay of Plenty candidate. Photo / Supplied

Moncur said she and the Advance Party stood for change and was concerned the present government was taking New Zealand from a democratic sovereign country with rights and freedoms into a fear-based corrupt totalitarian state.

Lawrence said she, as a NZ First candidate, would champion investment into the region from funds like the Provincial Growth Fund, which would create new industries, businesses and jobs, as well as look for new tourism opportunities.

Tricia Lawrence from NZ First. Photo / File

Coker has not responded to queries.

About the electorate

The Bay of Plenty electorate is a "U"-shaped electorate whose "arms" surround but do not include Tauranga city. The eastern arm extends along the coastal strip past Pāpāmoa Beach but boundary changes in 2014 moved the area around Te Puke into the Rotorua electorate. The Kaimai Ranges mostly determine the electorate's western boundary as far north as Matakana Island.