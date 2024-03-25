Easter fun: What’s in store for Te Puke

Len Gillgren from Te Puke Menz Shed with some of the bird boxes that will be placed around the Easter trail.

Bikes, bunnies and browsing take centre stage in Te Puke on Saturday to celebrate Easter.

Epic Te Puke’s Egg-Stravaganza is based at Jubilee Park, but will also take in the 4km Te Ara Kahikatea Pathway.

A series of sustainable Easter art sculptures will be dotted around the pathway with the chance to acquire stamps at each. Participants are encouraged to cycle, walk or jog around the trail, but need to grab their bingo cards at the park before they go.

“It’s a free family event, but people do need to register,” says Epic Te Puke’s Sally Benning.

“There are quite a lot of prizes including a bike as a main prize and all sorts of spot prizes.”

The Easter Bunny will put in an appearance. Photo / George Novak

There will also be 500 Epic dollars to be won.

Harvest Church has come on board and will organise three Easter egg hunts through the event.

Also on offer at the park will be market stalls, food vendors, pony rides, live music and a DJ, face painting and fairies.

“There will be plenty for children to do and Te Puke Toy Library will be bringing some outdoor toys to keep the kids amused.”

The event starts at 9am and prizegiving will be at 12.30pm.