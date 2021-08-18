Dylan Tate cleans up Te Puke skatepark

Dylan Tate cleaned up the skatepark area next to Te Puke Sport and Recreation Club.

Dylan Tate gets things done.

Annoyed that someone had lit a fire and left rubbish and broken glass at his favourite skatepark, the Te Puke High School student didn't just walk away, he cleaned it up.

He had gone down to the skatepark next to Murray Salt Stadium in Atuaroa Ave to practise his scooter tricks.

''When I got there there was just this big pile of sticks and burnt stuff in the skatepark and it was annoying to get around,'' he says. ''I couldn't do this jump I was trying to do so I just started to move it off to the side and get it out of the way.''

He says he has seen rubbish at the skatepark before, but never the remnants of a fire. He thinks the fire was started by someone trying to create a homemade bomb with a bottle and a lighter.

''It was right in the middle of the skatepark and it was blocking our paths.''

He said he thought it was a silly place for anyone to light a fire as it is so public.

''Little kids go there and there was glass shattered everywhere.''

Dylan lay his scooter on its side to drag the glass off the concrete surface.

Stepdad Aaron Langman says the cleanup isn't something that's out of character for Dylan.

''If we go for a walk somewhere, he'll just pick up rubbish - he's good like that,'' says Aaron.

''I'm just doing my bit for the community,'' says Dylan.

Dylan's efforts were recognised by Te Puke Community Board member Dale Snell, who made a Facebook post about Dylan's work that drew plenty of negative comment about those who left the mess, and positive comments on Dylan's cleanup operation.

The broken glass and lighter found at the skatepark in Atuaroa Ave.

Dylan says he's not had as much attention since his birthday.

''I would do it again, but I'm not doing it for the popularity or anything like that - it's just cleaning up the community.''

''He's naturally always been inclined to help people out,'' says Aaron,'' it's in his nature.''

Cleaning up the skatepark isn't the only selfless act Dylan has performed recently - he also had his head shaved at the school's Shave for a Cure event in support of Leukaemia & Blood Cancer New Zealand.

Facebook comments

■ Well done Dylan ur a legend and thank you so much for cleaning it up ... my boys love this skatepark and wld be very upset to find it an awful state

■ Fantastic Dylan you are a hero

■ Thanks Dylan, you are very appreciated, great initiative and thoughtfulness. You are awesome!!

■ Well done Dylan, keep up the good work. So very sad that others thought that this was a cool thing to do

■ Hey thanks for sharing ... and WOW Thanks Dylan for caring for our community, You are so appreciated for that. These guys don't realise messing around like this could cost them an eye or a few fingers

■ lets see more posts highlighting all the positive stuff our young people do instead of making them famous only when they're naughty!! thanks Dylan for loving and looking after our community

■ Fabulous effort young man