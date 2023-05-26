Patched gang members in Paeroa on May 25.

An incident where a vehicle was allegedly driven at a group of people after an earlier crash played out in Paeroa on May 25.

HC Post spoke with an eyewitness who watched an accident and associated events unfold.

The man, who is a former law enforcement officer, said he believed the people, wearing gang patches, were not locals and were “on their way back from a tangi”.

The bystander confirmed that a “parked bike had been damaged” in the collision. He added the vehicle concerned left in a big hurry after being confronted by a group. “The guy did a 100-metre peel.”

A police spokesperson confirmed an incident had taken place and released the following statement: “Police responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash on Aorangi Rd around 1.50pm, where one vehicle continued to drive towards pedestrians.

“One of the vehicles fled the scene towards Paeroa. Police followed the vehicle at a distance along Aorangi Rd, where the offenders abandoned the vehicle on Arney St, entering a second vehicle.

“Police conducted areas [searches] for the vehicle, and maintained a presence around a large gathering on Normanby Rd.

“Police responded to reports of a burglary on Thames Rd around 5.40pm, and located a person of interest relating to the previous incident.

“A 22-year-old man is due to appear in Hamilton District Court on driving-related charges, resists police, and escapes from police custody, and other charges unrelated to this incident today 26 May.”



