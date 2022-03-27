Mike and Robyn Reid with their dogs at Saturday's community consultation event.

Canines congregated at Lawrence Oliver Park on Saturday for a consultation event.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council hosted the community event for dogs and their owners to see and comment on plans for a new dog exercise area at the park.

The event took place with the council's Wander Dog Walk along the Te Ara Kahikatea Pathway and the proposed dog exercise area currently out for community feedback, as part of council's review of the Te Puke-Maketu Reserve Management Plan.

The concept plan includes separate high energy and chill zones, a water station, poo bags and bins.

Robyn Reid, who went along with her husband Mike and their four dogs Cookie, Lucy, Hank and Deirdre, said while she thought the exercise area was a brilliant idea, she felt the area being proposed was ''a bit small.''

''If they are going to go to all that trouble then they may as well make it bigger,'' she said.

The council's senior recreation planner Katy McGinity said $30,000 had been set aside in their Long Term Plan and the concept plan reflects that budget.

A phased approach has been proposed with funding available now to develop the two separate areas, and a third area that has potential for community-led development.

She said 40 people signed in at the event, but more visited during the morning.

''We had a range of feedback and the size of the current concept plan was the hottest topic.''

She said there was good feedback about the incorporation of existing shade and provision of seating areas.

Some people expressed a desire to see agility equipment added to the plan.

''We had the right people there on the day and it was good to be able to speak face to face with the community.''

Consultation on the concept plan and the reserve management plan is open until April 26, with a final decision to be made in June.

''All the feedback we get through will be taken to elected members at the decision point.''

The consultation events continue on Saturday with an event at Midway Park from 10am to noon to highlight a concept plan for the park, and then on April 9, between the same times, in Maketū.