The defibrillator on the Mauao base track. Photo / Supplied

The disappearance of a defibrillator on the Mauao base track has been described as gut-wrenching by the business that donated the lifesaving machine.

Window and door repair company Exceed donated two defibrillators to the community in August 2020, and they were placed along the base track and at the top of Mauao.

Exceed general manager Tony Burnette said the company on Wednesday was told by a person walking along the base track that the defibrillator had disappeared.

After the call, a staff member of The Heart Box - a charity started by Exceed - confirmed it was missing.

Burnette did not know exactly when it disappeared, but said St John had no record of it being used in recent weeks. It has been used six times since being donated.

He said the Mount Maunganui Lifeguard Service was also not aware of it being used recently.

It cost the company about $2500 to buy one defibrillator, he said.

"We are at a real loss. It's really sad from a community point of view - because this has been used six times. And now there's nothing there, which is really scary," he said.

"For this to happen is gut-wrenching. So many people have used it, or potentially could use it. It's really sad somebody has taken it."

Burnette said a report was filed with police about the missing defibrillator on Thursday morning.

Burnette urged any community members who could provide information about the missing item to contact the company on 0800 25 25 00.

"No questions asked, no matter where it is, we will go and find it. We are relying now on members of the public."

Tauranga City Council has been approached for comment.