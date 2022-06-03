Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
Bay of Plenty Times

'Simultaneously savage and tender': Tom Sainsbury on his tour, the sensitivities of fame

8 minutes to read
By , Carly Gibbs

KEY POINTS:

  • Despite a religious fan following, Sainsbury is a different person from the confident internet characters he plays. He never talks to the camera as himself - only as his characters, saying he'd feel "awkward" if

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.