Bay of Plenty Times

Dawn Picken: Why some of us are testing whether we would be happier living overseas

By
5 mins to read
Kiwis are fantastic at reinventing themselves abroad, writes Dawn Picken. Photo/123rf

Comment

Now that borders are open, some of us are testing whether we would be happier living overseas.

Kiwibank experts in March predicted New Zealand would lose around 20,000 people each year as borders reopened.

