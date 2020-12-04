Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Dawn Picken: Big Brother is watching but how much is too much?

5 minutes to read

Research says the Government now has the infrastructure for mass or targeted surveillance using facial recognition technology. Photo / Getty Images

By:

Dawn is a weekend and opinion writer for the Bay of Plenty Times

OPINION
On a recent night, around 9pm, two men in utes faced off in the middle of a Pāpāmoa street.

"Why don't you use a f***ing indicator?" shouted the bloke who had watched the other driver

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.