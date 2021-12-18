Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Dawn Picken: Adventures in food, love and community

4 minutes to read
Nothing brings back memories of the old country like food, writes Dawn Picken. Photo / Getty Images

Nothing brings back memories of the old country like food, writes Dawn Picken. Photo / Getty Images

By
Dawn Picken

Weekend and opinion writer

OPINION

When you visit childhood haunts, you rip open a wormhole in the space-time continuum.

While visiting Ohio for the holidays, I'm not middle-aged (that term is scratchy, like a woolen jumper against bare skin),

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.