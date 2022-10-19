David Rawiri Kuka, killed execution style in a case of mistaken identity related to a previous murder. Photo / NZME

One man charged in relation to the execution-style killing of a father-of-four David Kuka has pleaded guilty to a charge of murder.

Dane Mark Pukepuke, who was charged in September, appeared in the dock at the High Court in Tauranga today, where he pleaded guilty. Shortly afterwards, he called out "love you" to his co-accused on the television screen.

Pukepuke is one of four men accused of murdering Kuka in a case believed to be one of mistaken identity.

Interim name suppression for co-accused Maru Wright lapsed today.

In court today, Wright's defence counsel Craig Tuck entered a plea of not guilty.

Luke William Belmont, who was charged in December and Adrian Rewiri, who was charged in January, have pleaded not guilty to murdering Kuka. They appeared in court via audio-visual link from prison.

Kuka died on February 11, 2018 in Gate Pā, Tauranga.

Police at the scene of David Kuka's murder in Wilrose Place, Gate Pā. Photo / George Novak

Kuka was a well-known figure in downtown Tauranga and police have long held the view he was killed in a case of mistaken identity.

It is believed Kuka was mistakenly killed in retaliation for the death of another man living in the same building, who was shot dead several weeks earlier. His murder happened in an industrial area of the suburb.

Justice Graham Lang convicted Pukepuke on the murder charge but said he would not set a sentencing date at this stage to allow lawyers enough time to prepare for Wright's trial next year.

The men were remanded in custody until February 9, 2023.