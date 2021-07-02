David Beck: Podcasts a valuable tool for improving mental health

What you listen to can have a huge effect on your mental health. Photo / Getty Images

Do you ever find yourself wishing the voices in your head were a little more constructive?

Self-talk can be hard. It takes energy and discipline to reinforce good ideas, values, and opinions in your own mind.

A tool I've found useful in better directing what goes on in my head is listening to podcasts.

I was not surprised to read the number of Kiwis listening to podcasts is growing.

Radio New Zealand and its New Jersey-based hosting and distribution partner Acast surveyed 1006 listeners in 2019, revealing one in three (31 per cent) listened to podcasts at least once a week.

The research showed New Zealand was one of the fastest-growing and actively engaged podcast markets globally.

Mental health is something we should all be talking about, or at least thinking about. Some are more comfortable doing so than others, but I think podcasts are a good way to bridge the gap.

There are so many about self-development and mental health. If I were to recommend some I would start with On Purpose with Jay Shetty.

They are short, easy-to-digest episodes and cover a range of ideas such as 5 Ways to Cope with Anxiety and Stress, 3 Reasons We Take People's Opinions Too Seriously, and 3 Myths About Finding Your Purpose.

Another is Chasing Excellence with Ben Bergeron. Bergeron is a CrossFit coach, but this podcast isn't just for Cross-Fitters. He talks all the time about the five pillars of health - nutrition, exercise, mindset, relationships, and sleep - which are valuable lessons for all, especially those who are having a tough time mentally.

I listen to podcasts everywhere. It's such an easy way to absorb information and change the way you think. I listen to them while I'm working, walking, running, in the car, and even in the shower.

I recently started seeing someone who lives in Hamilton and people have asked whether it's a chore having to drive back and forth all the time but I actually love it, it's an extra couple of hours of listening.

I've always been lucky to have friends and family I can talk to openly about my mental health. I do understand not everyone is so lucky, however, and I think podcasts could be a really useful tool for them.

Next time you're in the car or walking somewhere, why not chuck one on? You never know what you might learn.