Dave Dobbyn returns to Katikati

Sir Dave Dobbyn is looking forward to returning to Katikati in January with his band to headline the Avocado Food and Wine Festival. Photo Spid Pye

Sir Dave Dobbyn is looking forward to returning to Katikati in January with his band to headline the Avocado Food and Wine Festival. Photo Spid Pye

Tickets are expected to sell out fast with the announcement of legendary Kiwi singer, songwriter and performer Sir Dave Dobbyn performing at the 2022 Avocado Food and Wine Festival in NZ's avocado capital on January 15.

Kylie Watkins, festival organiser for the Fun Fest Charitable Trust which runs the event, is thrilled to bring such a kiwi icon as Sir Dave Dobbyn and his seven-piece band to town.

"This is a real coup for the Festival and Katikati," says Jacqui Knight from the festival committee.

Kylie says with such an iconic festival in Katikati, which will be its 19th year, organisers are excited to announce support acts, blues and roots locals, Kokomo, and energetic duo from Auckland - 2Fold, who bring a versatile mix playing great feel-good dance along tunes that everyone will know and love.

The Katch Katikati team from left Jacqui Knight, Kylie Watkins and Kristin Crockett are gearing up for another fun festival.

In a career that has spanned four decades, with no evidence that his passion is slowing, Dobbyn has become New Zealand's most celebrated songwriter and musician. He has won more New Zealand Music Awards (29) and Silver Scroll songwriting awards (three) than any other artist.

Dobbyn has written the soundtrack to Kiwi lives with a string of hits that have guaranteed his enduring popularity, including Be Mine Tonight, Whaling, Outlook For Thursday, Oughtta Be In Love, Loyal, Slice of Heaven and Welcome Home.

In the world of pop music, longevity is rarely achieved but Dobbyn's talents consistently charm their way into the consciousness of New Zealanders.

Dobbyn says he is looking forward to returning to Katikati. He last played here in 2005 in the Katikati War Memorial Hall while on a community hall tour.

"That's a great hall for sound and local hospitality. It really rocked and I thought at the time it would be a cool place to record sometime."

Dave Dobbyn last played in Katikati in 2005 at the town's War Memorial Hall while on a community hall tour. Photo Spid Pye

Dobbyn says, "someone told me once of a per capita stat that said there were more millionaires in Katikati than Beverly Hills.

"The kiwifruit boom spawned many a legend. So I'm on the hunt for more amazing Katikati stats."

Dobbyn will be joined by his band - Ross Burge on drums, Jo Barus on bass and vocals, VGB on guitar and vocals, Mark Vanilau on keys and vocals, Guy Harrison on trumpet and JY Lee on tenor sax.

"We've worked well together since the lockdowns lifted really, so going into summer it'll be a real buzz to give you all a dance through some favourites, and a chance to holler along with some hits."

When Dobbyn was asked if he likes avocados, his reply was, "Yep. Katikati is a mecca for avos, eh."

"I like avocados instead of butter when they're plentiful."

He shared his fav: "Avocados spread on hot Vogels toast, splash of lemon juice or cider vinegar, pinch of salt, black pepper and a dash of Kaitaia Fire chilli sauce — yum!"

A fun crowd dancing at Katikati's popular Avocado Food and Wine Festival. Photo Anna Menendez

Jacqui says the Avocado Food and Wine Festival has grown over the years and with that it has brought the odd teething problem.

"But we have ironed out all the wrinkles and are in a solid position now to concentrate on ensuring that the event is developing to be sold out in advance."

Demand for tickets will be high and are available online and from the Arts Junction from tomorrow, Friday August 6 at the early bird price of $45 per person until November 30 (unless sold out prior), then tickets will be $55 per person. Be in quick.