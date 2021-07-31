Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Concerns as Western Bay pensioner rent soars 40 per cent due to Govt regulation

Kiri Gillespie
By
Assistant News Director and Multimedia Journalist·Bay of Plenty Times·
5 mins to read
Some Western Bay pensioners are worried about how they will cope with an increase in rent in their council housing. Photo / NZME

Some Western Bay pensioners are worried about how they will cope with an increase in rent in their council housing. Photo / NZME

Pensioners already struggling to afford their groceries are among those facing rent increases of up to 40 per cent for Western Bay council flats.

On June 29, Western Bay of Plenty District Council adopted its 2021 - 2031 Long-term Plan, including a proposal to increase rent at its pensioner housing

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times