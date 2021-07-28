Food security plan for the whole Western Bay of Plenty

Community Gardens can have a role to play in the district's food security.

A plan is being hatched to match food and need across the whole of the Western Bay of Plenty.

The Food Sovereignty and Food Security Plan, Mana Kai Mana Ora, is in its draft form with feedback being sought.

The plan covers the whole of the Western Bay, including Tauranga Moana, and was prepared by Te Puke's Poutiri Trust on behalf of the Kāinga Tupu Taskforce. The taskforce is a group looking at homeless issues that has added food security to its remit as an associated issue.

Poutiri Trust general manager Kirsty Maxwell Crawford says the plan was developed with COLAB, a collaborative group of over 60 individuals and organisations, and The Hub Te Puke with input from a range of organisations including Maketū Health and Social Services, Whaioranga Trust, Ngāti Moko Marae in Waitangi, Pacific Island Community (Tauranga) Trust, Te Awanui Hauora, GoodNeighbours, Good Neighbour, Tauranga City Council and Kati KaiWay.

The Western Bay of Plenty has seen rising numbers of food insecure households due to inequitable access to healthy food, economic injustice and poverty with Toi Te Ora Health and Wellbeing Population Survey 2020 finding that 27 per cent of Western Bay residents were worried about not having enough money to buy food.

''On the flip side, we have an abundance of community champions, organisations and stakeholders who are active and passionate about building connected communities that are confidently kai secure with local zero hunger,'' states says the draft report.

''COLAB applied for some funding to be able to create a food security plan for the Te Puke area, and at the same time there was something similar and parallel happening in Tauranga,'' says Kirsty. ''So we've joined those together to create a food sovereignty and food security plan across the Western Bay of Plenty.''

Kirsty says the goal is simple - ensuring people from all walks of life have adequate access to healthy food by 2030.

''We know in the Western Bay, not unlike other areas across Aotearoa at the moment, that we have real issues with food insecurity and food poverty where there's just not enough income coming into the household for families to be able to make good decisions around food.

''It's a real issue, not just for health, but also it's an important part of how we connect, how we engage, how we socialise.''

She says the draft plan aims to work on the strengths that already exist.

''What we have discovered is there is a number of people, organisations and groups across communities who are active in pockets, but there is no co-ordination or it's not easy to find those things if you don't know what you are looking for.''

One of the aims is to have a better, co-ordinated, approach that raises awareness of the work that is happening around the community including whānau ora initiative, community gardens, mara kai, pātaka kai, community dinners and food banks.

''The second part is to be able to provide specific initiatives that also support communities in a sustainable way to be able to care for and provide for all parts of our community.

''What we've found is there's lots of people who want to give their time or who know how to grow their own garden, know how to preserve their own seeds, who are really keen to do seed swapping, food swapping, cooking on a budget community classes, so we also want the plan to be able to activate those things and make them accessible across the community.''

One idea is to create a ''bit of a map'' so anyone in the community can see what's available in their area.

''The plan is still in draft, but one of the strong suggestions that came through was to try and advocate for the council to plant more fruit trees as opposed to flowers and another request is to have pātaka kai or open pantries across all communities where you have a space that's available to the public to come in and leave any surplus food.''

Caution is required not to label the various initiatives as being for the needy.

''We all have times when we are in need or can be vulnerable so let's not label this, but let's try and invite all families and all people to be a part of it by taking what we need and giving what we can.''

The draft plan can be found at www.poutiriwellnesscentre.org.