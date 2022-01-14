MetService Report: Cyclone Cody Update



Warnings of monster waves and extremely dangerous winds have some Bay of Plenty coastal communities preparing for potential evacuation.

As of Friday afternoon, MetService said Cyclone Cody was travelling south from Fiji and forecast to arrive from late Sunday "possibly bringing significant impacts" to areas including the Bay.

It warned of "dangerously large waves" up to 8m high on the east coast of the North Island. Heavy rain could reach warning criteria in the eastern Bay from Sunday night and winds could reach severe gales in the wider region.

Even if the cyclone bypassed the Bay, MetService said hazardous waves, rip currents and strong winds were still expected.

Before the cyclone left Fiji, the-then category 1 storm left one person dead, caused widespread flooding and forced nearly 2000 people to flee their homes.

#TCCody thread



As of 1pm MetService is responsible for issuing Cody related warnings and tracks.



The image shows the current forecast track and uncertainty.



The shaded cone represents possible positions of the storms centre - severe weather can extend beyond the shaded area! pic.twitter.com/JTzpkbrkZj — MetService (@MetService) January 13, 2022

Ōhope Top 10 Holiday Park owner Ian Smith said he had already spoken with the local golf club and citizens clubs "to see whether they will be available for evacuation" if needed.

"If we have severe flooding, at least we have a place to go."

Smith, former fire chief for the Waihī Beach brigade, said his team had been asking campers to ensure everything was tied down and check nothing could become a flying weapon in strong winds.

Smith said it was just about "being prepared".

Former Beachhaven Top 10 Holiday Park, Waihi Beach, owner Ian Smith pictured in 2018 after flooding. Photo / NZME

Tasman Holiday Park Pāpāmoa general manager David Aflallo said that while there had been cancellations from people concerned about the storm, others were less worried.



"The rest of them, they just say 'that's part of camping'."

Aflallo said his team was making sure all campers were aware of the cyclone and tying tents down. The site had a safe building to evacuate people to if the weather became too dangerous.

Civil Defence teams along the coast were on standby.

Whakatāne District emergency management duty controller Nicholas Woodley said the council was working to ensure all processes and infrastructure were in place ahead of Cyclone Cody.

"While current forecasting suggests that the eastern Bay of Plenty may be spared the worst of the impacts, these events can change rapidly. Individuals and households should be taking all practical steps now to prepare for potential impacts such as strong winds, storm surges and surface flooding."

Dangerous coastal conditions 🌊#CycloneCody is forecast to bring dangerously large waves to many parts of the North Island from Friday onwards.



5-8m waves with long period swell from the east has potential for significant impacts about the coast.



Let your friends/whānau know! pic.twitter.com/eYmzNEhQjK — MetService (@MetService) January 12, 2022

Tauranga City Council community services general manager Gareth Wallis said its parks team will check an hour before high tide over the weekend "and will close Mauao and Moturiki [Leisure Island] if it looks like the water will come across the track".

Beach access mats were removed on Friday to protect them from the predicted strong tides, and inlets and outlets with a history of blocking with debris were being checked and cleared, Wallis said.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council reserves and facilities manager Peter Watson said staff have checked stormwater systems and had back-up generators ready in case of power failure to water and wastewater systems.

Horizon Network stated its staff was ready to respond to any power outages in the Eastern Bay of Plenty with 15 extra staff rostered on.

Surf Life Saving New Zealand national search and rescue manager Allan Mundy warned of "strong rip currents, strong winds and large surging waves inundating the beach, which are a hazard for would-be swimmers and walkers alike".

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency warned some Bay roads might be closed if the weather becomes too dangerous. People travelling in high-sided vehicles, caravans, and on motorcycles should take care in strong winds.