SH2 closure to progress Te Maunga interchange

Baypark to Bayfair link. Photo / NZME

State Highway 2 between Bayfair roundabout and Te Maunga intersection will close temporarily ahead of the new Te Maunga interchange set to open to road users in autumn.

The section of road will close from about 1am on January 15 until 5.30am on January 17 while some of the final elements are added.

Concrete barriers and service ducting need to be installed on the SH2 bridge that forms part of the interchange and, due to the installation taking place above the road, the closure was necessary to keep road users safe.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency acknowledged the closure would affect travel times for residents and visitors over the busy summer holiday break.

Throughout January, significant roadworks will be under way on several of Tauranga's key roads. Road users are encouraged to travel outside this closure, use alternative routes and allow extra time for travel.

As part of the closure between Bayfair roundabout and Te Maunga intersection, a signposted detour will be available via Girven Rd, Maranui St, Sandhurst Drive and the Sandhurst Drive/Mangatawa Interchange.

This is the same detour route that was used during a closure of the same section of road in July, when bridge beams were installed.

The following detours will be in place during the closure:

• SH2 towards Papamoa (Tauranga Eastern Link, eastbound): detour via Girven Rd, Maranui St, Sandhurst Drive and the Sandhurst/Mangatawa interchange

• SH2 towards Mount Maunganui and Tauranga (Tauranga Eastern Link, northbound): detour via the Sandhurst/Mangatawa interchange, Sandhurst Drive, Maranui St and Girven Rd



Motorists travelling between Pāpāmoa and Maungatapu in either direction along Tauranga Eastern Link and State Highway 29A can still use the signalised intersection at Te Maunga.

• SH2 towards SH29A/Maungatapu: detour via Girven Rd, Maranui St, Sandhurst Drive, the Sandhurst/Mangatawa interchange and Truman Lane.

• SH29A towards Mount Maunganui/SH2 northbound: after turning right at the Te Maunga intersection, detour via the Sandhurst/Mangatawa interchange, Sandhurst Drive, Maranui St and Girven Rd.

There will be no left turn from Exeter St onto SH2, no right turn from Maranui St onto Girven Rd and no right turn from the Sandhurst/Mangatawa interchange onto Tauranga Eastern Link towards Mount Maunganui/Tauranga.

Traffic management will be stationed at the Sandhurst Drive/Maranui St roundabout throughout the closure and will direct traffic to improve flow along the detour route, as required.

Residents on SH2/Maunganui Rd, between Girven Rd and Exeter St, will be able to access their properties via Eversham Rd, Exeter St and the southbound lanes of SH2.

Information about access arrangements will be provided directly to these residents.

Alongside this closure, significant works are also taking place in Takitimu Drive (under the Waihī Rd overbridge near Judea off-ramp) and in Cameron Rd throughout January.

If the closure on SH2 is affected by weather or other unforeseen issues, it will be carried out on the next available weekend.

Waka Kotahi thanks road users, local residents and businesses for their patience while they undertake this critical work.