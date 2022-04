Scene of the crash this morning. Photo / Tauranga City Council

A cyclist has been injured after being hit by a vehicle on Cameron Rd.

A police spokesman said emergency services were called to the scene outside Gate Pa School just before 8.30am.

The road was partially blocked for a time and one person was taken to the Emergency Department at Tauranga Hospital with moderate injuries, he said.

The road is now clear.