A DJ will be at the mall first thing this morning to entertain dedicated queuers before the official opening of Tauranga Crossing's second stage at 9am.

At the H&M store, an iconic team dance will be performed by all staff members before opening the doors to the public, along with a serving of traditional Swedish cinnamon rolls.

A countdown and ribbon cutting ceremony will follow the dance. The first 100 Tauranga Crossing and first 100 H&M visitors will get a free goodie bag.

When the store opening was announced back in November, social media was abuzz with people sharing their excitement.

Tauranga Crossing chief executive Steve Lewis said H&M was a "big drawcard" for the mall.

He said they were expecting significant numbers today and were sensing real excitement about the new mall.

Ten-year-old Ruby Jones hoped to get down to the store as soon as she finished school today.

Her family often made monthly trips up to the Auckland H&M store.

She described herself as a "huge H&M fan" and said she really loved all its clothes.

She said her first purchases would be some T-shirts and leggings.

Kylie Miller, who worked in Tauriko, said as someone who loved fashion and trends, she was beyond excited for the opening.

She said she and her colleagues would be regular visitors to the store in their lunch breaks.

"It's going to be so bad for my wallet."

The double-level store, known for its affordable fashion, would be the chain's fifth store in New Zealand and span about 2600sq m.

The Tauranga H&M store would employ about 50 people including store manager, department manager, visual merchandisers and sale advisers.

Tauranga Crossing will be opening its doors today to 45 new stores, 17 new dining options and an 800-seat cinema in stage two of the $150 million development.

Tauranga Crossing opening details

From 7am - DJ playing music, activations, canapes and coffee in the plaza

From 8am - All of the above continues and roaming entertainment - vocalists start singing on stage - Jay Reeve to begin MCing

8.40am - Haka performance

8.50am - Speeches - Steve Lewis, Mayor Greg Brownless

8.55am - Kids from four local Primary Schools pull bow to officially open the mall

8.57am - Jay Reeve back on stage MCing for the countdown to 9am

9.00am - Doors open