When the clock strikes 9am tomorrow, about 1000 employees will be ready for the opening of stage two of Tauranga's newest mega-mall.
Tauranga Crossing will be opening its doors to 45 new stores, 17 new dining options and an 800-seat cinema in stage two of the $150 million development.
Staff have been busy putting the final touches on their stores - windows were being cleaned, stock unpacked, the floors vacuumed and signs unveiled when the Bay of Plenty Times walked through the large corridors yesterday.
Tauranga Crossing chief executive Steve Lewis said as of Thursday about 1000 people were now employed in retail, food and beverage jobs at the centre.
"That shows this centre is going to attract customers from a much broader part of the Bay of Plenty," he said. "That is going to be great for an already booming economy."
"When you look into the demographic you can see how quickly Tauranga is growing," he said.
Lattemann said the Tauranga H&M store would recruit about 50 people including store manager, department manager, visual merchandisers and sale advisors.
The whole store size was 1600sq m of men's, women's and children's fashion, not including the new home store.
THE DETAILS What: Stage Two of Tauranga Crossing opening When: Doors open 9am, live music and entertainment, giveaways and an official opening ceremony with Greg Brownless will begin in the centre carpark from 7am
TAURANGA CROSSING: Final cost: - Investment in the mall project exceeds $150 million
Centre size on completion: - 47,000sq m of trading lettable area