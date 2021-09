FILE

Two people were injured, one critically and one seriously, in an Ōpōtiki crash last night.

A police spokesman said the crash, on Waioeka Rd, was reported at 9.45pm.

A single car crashed into a fence, he said.

A St John spokeswoman said three ambulances and a helicopter were sent to the scene.

One person in critical condition was taken to Tauranga Hospital by helicopter. One patient in a serious condition was taken to Tauranga Hospital by ambulance, she said.