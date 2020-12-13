Cricket: Greerton have one hand on the Bay of Plenty Cup

Greerton won the toss and batted first on their home pitch at Pemberton Park, on Saturday. Photo / File

Eves Realty Greerton put one hand on the Bay of Plenty Cup when they won a battle of attrition against Bond & Co Mount Maunganui in the penultimate round.

Greerton won the toss and batted first on their home pitch at Pemberton Park, on Saturday.

The Mount bowlers put plenty of pressure on the Greerton top order and, with 99 runs on the board for the loss of five wickets, the hosts were in some trouble.

Batting at seven, Umesh Ranaraja dug deep into his batting arsenal to hit his side's top score of 59, with Brandon Laurenzi contributing 34 runs, as the home side were bowled out for 202.

Mount veteran Peter Drysdale pulled some more rabbits out of his hat of experience, grabbing five wickets at a cost of 28 runs.

Ben Musgrave anchored the Mount Maunganui reply, with a hard-fought 44 runs.

Three other Mount batsmen got promising starts, reaching the 20s without going on, as the Greerton bowlers started to take control.

A five-wicket bag from James Boyd did plenty of damage as Mount Maunganui were removed 22 runs short of their target.

With Mount Maunganui sitting out the last round bye, the only theoretical challenger to stop Greerton winning the 2020 Bay of Plenty Cup title is Flying Mullet Te Puke, who would have to comprehensively defeat Pāpāmoa to pick up bonus points and then hope the Holland Beckett Law Tauranga Boys' College upset Greerton.

Te Puke claimed their fourth straight win when they held off the challenge of Element IMF Cadets.

Two Te Puke lower-order batsmen in Josh Earle (41) and Iman Singh (39) played prominent roles in the Te Puke total of 173 for nine wickets. Fergus Lellman and Mayura Galappaththi took three wickets apiece in the Cadets bowling attack.

The encounter at the Te Puke Domain was up for grabs throughout most of the Cadets reply, before the visitors were removed for 163, to give the home side a narrow 10-run winning margin.

Fergus Lellman was a rock at one end and top scored with 74 off 132 balls.

A neat century from Bayleys Central Indians captain Stephen Nicholls led his side to a match-winning 242 for the loss of seven wickets against Generation Homes Lake Taupō.

Daniel Ford was also in good touch with the bat for his 69 runs, with Roger Urbahn taking four wickets.

The Central Indians total proved a bridge too far for the Lake Taupō team, as they were dismissed 74 runs short of their target.

Jack Wiggins was the best of the Taupō teams batting with 68 runs, while the Rotorua's sides wickets were shared around.

Tauranga Boys' College had little trouble dispatching Craigs Investment Partners Geyser at Nicholson Field in the Western Bay of Plenty.

Two cheap wickets apiece, from Tim Pringle, Charles Williams, Tim Clarke and Darcy Collett, had Geyser back in their dressing room with just 105 runs on the scoreboard.

Tauranga Boys' then cruised to an eight-wicket win, Tim Pringle leading the way with an unbeaten 47 runs.

Central light up reserve grade with 365-run hammering

Special mention must be made of the Central Cricket Club reserve team this week after they produced what will surely be the biggest win of the season.

Batting first against Taupō's Cossie College Old Boys B in the 40-over match, Central produced an incredible 407/2 on the back of 250 not out from opener Nathan Hall, who batted the full 40 overs.

In reply, COB B were skittled for just 42 runs.

Bay of Plenty Cup – Round Eight Results

Te Puke 173/9 (Josh Earle 41, Iman Singh 39; Fergus Lellman 3/32, Mayura Galappaththi 3/41) beat Cadets 163 (F Lellman 74; Ryan Crossley 3/24).

Central Indians 242/7 (Stephen Nicholls 100, Daniel Ford 69; Roger Urbahn 4/52) beat Lake Taupō 171 (Jack Wiggins 68).

Geyser CC 105 lost to Tauranga Boys' College 106/2 (Tim Pringle 47no).

Greerton 202 (Umesh Ranaraja 58, Brandon Laurenzi 34; Peter Drysdale 5/28, Henry Conway 3/32) beat Mount Maunganui 181 (Ben Musgrave 44; James Boyd 5/30).

Pāpāmoa had the bye.

Points Table

Greerton 48, Mount Maunganui 44, Te Puke 41, Central Indians 35, Tauranga Boys' College 25, Pāpāmoa 24, Cadets 23, Lake Taupō 9, Geyser 7.