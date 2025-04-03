Mark Chapman’s best innings and a record-breaking debut for Muhammad Abbas carried the Black Caps to victory in the first ODI.

Abbas produced an electric finish as he became the first Pakistan-born player to represent New Zealand, setting a new record for the fastest 50 by a batter on debut in men’s ODIs.

The 21-year-old needed only 24 balls to reach the milestone before being dismissed for 52 while looking for his fourth six of the innings, proceeding to play his part in a solid all-round bowling display.

Abbas was surrounded by selfie hunters following the match and is likely to be swamped again when the series moves to Mount Maunganui on Saturday.

Black Caps ODI wicketkeeper-batter Tom Latham was ruled out of the series against Pakistan with a fractured right hand. Henry Nicholls replaced Latham in the squad, with current T20I captain Michael Bracewell leading in the ODIs, and Hay taking the wicketkeeping gloves.

Muhammad Abbas made 52 off 26 in his ODI debut for the Black Caps. Photo / Photosport

Nicholls, who has 78 ODI caps, has missed much of this season with a calf strain suffered in November, but returned in March with five 50-plus scores in his six domestic innings.

“Henry’s been in good form since returning from his three-month injury lay-off and he’ll add valuable skills and experience to the team,” Black Caps coach Gary Stead said of the changes.

“It’s obviously disappointing to lose Tom as captain on the eve of the series and we wish him a speedy recovery. The side is in safe hands with Michael, who has done a great job through the T20I series.”

Will Young, who played the opening game in his home town of Napier, was replaced in the squad by 23-year-old Canterbury batsman Rhys Mariu, who earned his maiden call-up, as the batting cover.

This is due to Young and his wife expecting the birth of their first child.

With more than two years until the next ICC Cricket World Cup, ODI squad selection preference was given to players on full national and domestic contracts.

The Chemist Warehouse ODI series is being broadcast live and free to air in New Zealand via TVNZ Duke, TVNZ+, Sport Nation NZ and The ACC.

The series will be live-scored at nzc.nz or via the NZC app.

The Black Caps v Pakistan third ODI starts at 11am at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, on Saturday.