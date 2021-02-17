Crews working to restore power after multiple outages in Western Bay of Plenty

Powerco image showing affected areas in Tauranga. Photo / Supplied

Powerco field crews are working to reconnect power to customers across the Western Bay of Plenty this morning.

Power is out for 320 customers in the Tauranga suburb of Brookfield after an outage occurred just after 4:30am, Powerco said in a statement.

A field crew is currently in attendance repairing downed lines. Power is expected to be restored at 11:30am at this stage.

In Pukehina, 188 customers lost power at 2:11am and 57 Te Puke customers lost power at 2:23am, after a vehicle struck a pole.

Field crews are working to replace the pole and repair downed lines, Powerco said.

At this stage, power is expected to be restored to all customers by 12pm today.