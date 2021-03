FILE

Crews have extinguished a fire in a roof of a Te Puke house overnight.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said two crews from the Te Puke fire brigade were called to the Macloughlin Drive address around 1am.

The roof fire was put out and crews left the scene about 2.45am, he said.

There were no injuries however Victim Support services were contacted as the residents were unable to stay in the house.