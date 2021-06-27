Crash on State Highway 36 in Bay of Plenty, lane blocked

The scene where on State Highway 36 where two cars crashed. Photo / Maryana Garcia

A lane is blocked after a two-car collision between Rotorua and Tauranga.

A police spokesman said they were called to a two-car crash about 12.45pm on Tauranga Direct Rd, State Highway 36.

The crash happened between Roy Rd and Kaharoa Rd.

It was not yet clear if anyone was injured, he said.

A reporter at the scene said there were two ambulances, police and firefighters at the accident scene, which was blocking one lane.

The crash was not far from the one-lane bridge and traffic was being directed in a stop/go format for now, she said.

Traffic on SH29 near Tauranga was backed up earlier today after another two-car collision.

The crash happened near Soldiers Rd in the Kaimai Range, blocking one lane.

However, the lane was reopened at 12.30pm, the spokesman said.

More to come.