Bay of Plenty Times

Crash involving truck in Welcome Bay

Police were called to the scene just after 10.30am. Photo / NZME

Three people have been injured in a crash involving a truck in Welcome Bay.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to the crash between a truck and a car on Welcome Bay Rd just after 10.30am.

A St John spokeswoman said two patients with moderate injuries were taken to Tauranga hospital and one patient with minor injuries was treated at the scene.

A Bay of Plenty Times photographer at the scene said police were turning traffic around.

Police asked that motorists avoid the area.