Three people have been injured in a crash involving a truck in Welcome Bay.
A police spokeswoman said police were called to the crash between a truck and a car on Welcome Bay Rd just after 10.30am.
A St John spokeswoman said two patients with moderate injuries were taken to Tauranga hospital and one patient with minor injuries was treated at the scene.
A Bay of Plenty Times photographer at the scene said police were turning traffic around.
Police asked that motorists avoid the area.