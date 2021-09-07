Covid coronavirus Delta outbreak: Live: Bay businesses open with level 2 under way

Delta level 2 in Mount Maunganui.

Bay of Plenty is back at Level 2 with more local businesses opening their doors and Mauao back open to the public this morning.

All of New Zealand, except Auckland, moved to alert level 2 at 11.59pm yesterday. Auckland will remain in level 4 until at least September 14. Tauranga City Council reopened public facilities and resumed most services today.

Mount Maunganui resident Frank Hunter was stoked to be walking up Mauao for the first time in weeks.

"I normally go up six times a week. I am looking forward to it immensely."

Caroline Sherratt (left) and Lauren Cockroft-Innes celebrating being able to climb Mauao again. Photo / George Novak

Marine Parade appeared quiet this morning with a few walkers and cyclists out and about. There was little traffic on the road about 9am.

Sidetrack Cafe barista Merica Cloete said it been busier today compared to level 3 which was "really nice".

She said it was great to catch up with regular customers.

Sidetrack Cafe barista Merica Cloete. Photo / George Novak

"Everyone is so happy to be connecting again."

Working under alert 2 guidelines also took pressure off staff as customers could go inside the cafe

Bayfair centre manager Steve Ellington said there was a "buzz" as the mall opened for the first time since lockdown three weeks ago.

Mount Maunganui resident Frank Hunter is happy he can get back up Mauao today. Photo / George Novak

Security had been upped to make sure people were signing in and wearing masks, the mall had put plenty of Covid QR codes up, and "everyone is wearing masks, which is fantastic".

Ellington said the key area to manage social distancing was the food court which staff had done by removing some furniture.

The bars, cafes, restaurants and retail stores were all managing the number of people in stores at a given time.

"It's great for business ... we can get back to a near to normal lifestyle."

He said it was also good for people who wanted to get back out and about.

Bay of Plenty business owners have been scrambling to set up their premises in time for the first day back in level 2 today.

Hairdressers, barbers and businesses providing personal care services must wear a face covering and keep 2 metres apart from their clients, except for when close physical contact is needed, according to the official Covid-19 website.

Bay of Plenty business owners have been scrambling to set up their premises for level 2. Photo / George Novak

Indoor sports facilities such as gyms, swimming pools, dance studios and health clubs can open but also need to stick to the 2m rule, clean equipment after use, and wear face masks unless exercising.

Businesses and services can open at level 2 but must follow public health rules such as a 50-person limit for indoor venues. People must keep a record of wherever they visit, follow physical distancing measures and are encouraged to wear face coverings whenever they are not eating or drinking.

Skifields

On Mt Ruapehu, Turoa and Whakapapa ski areas will reopen under level 2 rules from today - weather permitting.

Face coverings are required on all lifts and in queues, and visitors must scan or sign in,

There will be a limit of 3050 people at Whakapapa and 2550 at Turoa.

What are the new rules under a new-look alert level 2?

Mask wearing

Some of the changes for "Delta level 2" include an increase in mask wearing.

Under level 2 people will be required to wear a face mask inside most public venues, including shops, malls and public spaces.

Masks can be removed at bars and restaurants for eating and drinking. However, staff will have to wear masks.

"To keep it simple, if you're out and about and visiting indoor venues, please wear a mask," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

Mandatory scanning

The new-look level 2 also means new rules on scanning will be applied, says Ardern, as scanning is the best way of tracking down new transmissions.

Scanning will be mandatory in situations where there is close contact between people, such as in bars, hairdressers and cinemas. The same will apply to private events, where a record of attendees must be kept.

50 people inside, 100 people outside

Ardern said Cabinet looked at other alert level 2 settings as well because Delta was so transmissible. It was no longer simply a question of whether there was enough space between people.

With this in mind, Cabinet decided up to 50 people will be allowed at hospitality and event venues and up to 100 at outdoor venues.

The old rules of customers needing to be seated and separate continue to apply.

New two-metre rule

Compared to previous times in Level 2, a two-metre space is now required between people at indoor public facilities, such as gyms, libraries and supermarkets.

The 2m rule would mean fewer people would be allowed into those venues to allow for the extra spacing.

Ardern said the changes for large nightclubs would be hard on those businesses but the risk needed to be addressed.

"We've learnt from experience. It's the social events when people know one another, when they're indoors for long periods of time socialising."