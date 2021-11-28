Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Covid booster shots are coming - why the Bay of Plenty needs them

Bay of Plenty Times
By Talia Parker
3 mins to read
A vaccination centre from early this month - soon, booster shots will be available. Photo / Dean Taylor

A vaccination centre from early this month - soon, booster shots will be available. Photo / Dean Taylor

The Covid-19 vaccine booster shot is available in the Bay of Plenty from today, with healthcare and border workers first in line.

Port of Tauranga was also hoping there would be a vaccination station on

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.