A vaccination centre from early this month - soon, booster shots will be available. Photo / Dean Taylor

The Covid-19 vaccine booster shot is available in the Bay of Plenty from today, with healthcare and border workers first in line.

The boosters are designed to improve immunity after the first two vaccines.

According to Dr Helen Petousis-Harris, a vaccinologist, the first two vaccine doses "primed" the immune system, causing it to develop a response to the Covid virus.

Over the next few months, that response matures.

The vaccine works by making your immune system remember that response when you have contact with the virus. The booster shot then gives a boost to that mature response and gives you higher levels of better immunity that last longer than the first two doses, she said.

"People worry that suddenly their immunity's gone, and that's not the case at all. The immunity that you have, the quality of it has actually improved."

People who get two doses and a booster would be less likely to contract Covid.

People with only the two primary doses would still be less likely to contract the virus than unvaccinated people, but the booster was a further layer of protection, she said.

"Boosters are going to reduce transmissions further. The boosters are going to help protect our healthcare system, as well as those people who are vulnerable."

Petousis-Harris said those who were not sure about getting the booster should look at other countries who had implemented it.

"We know from these countries that the [boosters] produce a beautiful immune response, they are effective at reducing infection, and the safety data looks really good."

Anyone who has been vaccinated for at least six months would be able to get the booster shot.

Bay of Plenty DHB's Covid-19 senior responsible officer Brent Gilbert-De Rios said the booster doses would provide good defence against the virus.

''It will help reduce the Covid-19 burden on hospitals and healthcare workers.''

De Rios said healthcare and border workers should get priority as they were at the front line of the Covid response.

For those who yet to get their primary vaccination, De Rios urged them to think of their loved ones.

"The vaccine rollout is a community effort and we have a role to play. Please seek trusted information about the protection the vaccine offers us.

"The vaccine gives us our freedoms back. Let's make the most of summer in the Bay by getting vaccinated."

Port of Tauranga spokeswoman Rochelle Lockley said 80 of its employees were required to be vaccinated as border workers and would be eligible for the booster.

80 border workers at Port of Tauranga Ltd. will be eligible for the booster shot. Photo / George Novak

"The people that I've spoken to are keen to get them.''

"As an essential service, our community and country rely on us. We have to do everything we can to keep our people safe, their families safe, and the community safe."

Port of Tauranga also hoped there would be a vaccination station at the workplace and were waiting for confirmation from the DHB.

Lockley said most of the port's employees were vaccinated regardless of whether or not they were considered border workers.

Booster jabs can be booked through a GP, pharmacy, hauora provider, or the Book My Vaccine website.