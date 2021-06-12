Covid-19 vaccine in the Bay of Plenty: When to get yours

Occupational health nurse Jacqui Medley holding the vaccine. Photo / George Novak

With another million doses of the Pfizer vaccine to be delivered to New Zealand in July, it appears that Covid-19 vaccines are rolling out fast.

But those still waiting on news of their own vaccine may be wondering when it is their turn.

People with no underlying health conditions, under the age of 65 and who do not work on the frontline will not be able to receive the vaccine until group four of the Ministry of Health's vaccine programme is rolled out.

Bay of Plenty District Health Board Covid-19 incident controller Trevor Richardson said the rollout for those in group four, aligned with the Ministry of Health's plan for the end of July.

Richardson said group three, those over 65 and those with relevant health conditions, was a large group and the board would need to pace its delivery.

"To date, approximately 11 per cent of our region's eligible population has received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

"The Bay of Plenty District Health Board vaccine rollout delivery is performing 160 per cent above its vaccination plan target, as of May 30, and we are pleased with progress. However, we know we have a big job ahead of us and we take this seriously."

When can you expect to have your Covid-19 vaccine? Photo / Getty Images

Richardson said there were more than 172,000 people across the health board area who were eligible to receive the vaccine and teams were working to administer the vaccines as fast as they could.

At the beginning of the month,

Covid-19 vaccinations were made available to everyone in the Russell area aged 15-plus — making it one of the first places in Northland to offer the jab to anyone who wants it.

The town's head start is the result of a partnership between Ngāti Hine Health Trust and the Russell branch of St John, plus a Northland District Health Board policy that allows towns of fewer than 1000 people to start their own vaccine roll-out early.

Asking why this could not be done in the Bay of Plenty, Richardson said every district health board was different.

"For example, we started the vaccination programme in Te Kaha on May 11, and we took a whole-of-population approach to the community. This approach is a more equitable and practical one, particularly in those remote areas with higher Māori populations.

"For smaller areas, the logistics of mobilising a team are greater. So we believe in areas like Te Kaha, this approach is more practical than breaking the population into sub-groups."

Richardson said he would take the same approach with the mobile outreach services and was considering other areas which may benefit from a similar programme.

Bay of Plenty DHB Pou Tikanga Graham Cameron leading the vaccination rollout programme in the Bay. Photo / George Novak

The Bay of Plenty District Health Board has met its targets over the past months and administered 11,000 more vaccinations than targeted.

Lakes District Health Board was behind target last month but had come back to meet it this month, with 200 vaccinations above target.

In the Bay, 23,109 people have received their first dose of the vaccine and 9806 have had their second dose.

In the Lakes area, 11,150 people received the first and 5840 have had the second.

The Ministry of Health said the total number of vaccines administered in the health board area would differ from the actual vaccinated population as people may have been vaccinated in another health board area.

Richardson said there was no reason for the disparity between the two figures, although people's personal circumstances could stop them from receiving the second dose.

"When someone receives the first dose, they are generally booked into their second.

"However, like any appointment, that may need to be changed."

It was worth noting that as the health board had moved to vaccinate group three, every week the number of people being vaccinated grew.

"That will explain most of the variants between first and second dose numbers."

Bay of Plenty District Health Board Covid-19 incident controller said vaccinations for group four were expected to start in July. Photo / NZME

The spokeswoman said those in group four could expect their vaccination at the end of July, in line with the ministry plan.

"[Group 3] is a large group, with vaccinations taking place over the next few months.

"Estimations of the number of people in each group in each area are estimates only, and not everyone in every group wants to be immunised as soon as they are eligible."

The ministry's plan focuses on those who are most at risk first, and the spokeswoman was confident there was enough vaccine for everyone.

'No one will miss out. Our staff have worked extremely hard to set up the vaccination programme, including two community hubs - one in Rotorua and one in Taupō - as well as several outreach clinics at marae and aged care facilities."

The rollout at a glance

Group one:

• Border and managed isolation and quarantine workers

Group two:

• High-risk frontline workers and people living in high-risk places

• Includes those who live or work in a long-term residential care environment

Group three:

• People at risk of getting very sick from Covid-19, including if the person is pregnant or caring for a person with a disability

Group four:

• Everyone aged 16 and older

• These people are left to last because it is important to vaccinate those most at risk of catching or spreading or of becoming seriously ill or even dying if they get the virus.