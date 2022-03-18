What is your advice for those who are self-isolating with Covid-19?
Organise contactless delivery of food and supplies, tell people your household has Covid-19 and is isolating, keep surfaces clean, and open windows to increaseventilation and airflow.
You can exercise outside your home in your neighbourhood. [Just] maintain physical distancing and avoid shared places like swimming pools and gyms.
What can patients who come to hospital with Covid-19 expect?
The team looking after you are all very friendly and will answer your questions but they will be wearing masks and gloves. There is no family visiting. This is to keep others safe, by ensuring we do not spread Covid to our other vulnerable patients if we can help it.