What is your advice for those who are self-isolating with Covid-19?

Organise contactless delivery of food and supplies, tell people your household has Covid-19 and is isolating, keep surfaces clean, and open windows to increase ventilation and airflow.

You can exercise outside your home in your neighbourhood. [Just] maintain physical distancing and avoid shared places like swimming pools and gyms.



What can patients who come to hospital with Covid-19 expect?

The team looking after you are all very friendly and will answer your questions but they will be wearing masks and gloves. There is no family visiting. This is to keep others safe, by ensuring we do not spread Covid to our other vulnerable patients if we can help it.

What can patients going to hospital with Covid-19 bring with them? What will they need?

Patients are advised to bring their books, phones, iPads and computers – whatever helps to keep them occupied and connected to their family.

Headphones for music, snacks, a few items of clothing such as dressing gowns and personal toiletries also help.

What mental health or pastoral support is being offered to Covid-19 patients in hospital?

The chaplaincy is always open to everyone, and we also have a dedicated mental health service on site.