Bay of Plenty Times

Covid-19 Omicron outbreak: Your questions answered by respiratory physician Dr Johnnie Walker

2 minutes to read
Covid-19 Omicron outbreak: How to do a RAT (rapid antigen test). Video / Gary Payinda

Maryana Garcia
By
Maryana Garcia

Multimedia journalist

What is your advice for those who are self-isolating with Covid-19?

Organise contactless delivery of food and supplies, tell people your household has Covid-19 and is isolating, keep surfaces clean, and open windows to increase

