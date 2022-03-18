Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Covid 19 Omicron outbreak: RATs will help Bay of Plenty schools stay open - principal

4 minutes to read
Schools will start receiving a supply of rapid antigen tests from next week. Photo / Chris Weissenborn

Schools will start receiving a supply of rapid antigen tests from next week. Photo / Chris Weissenborn

Emma Houpt
By
Emma Houpt

Multimedia journalist

Bay school leaders are "very much relieved" they will soon have access to hundreds of thousands of rapid antigen tests for symptomatic staff and students.

The Government announced on Wednesday nearly a million , kura and early learning centres.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.