Protestors cheering at the anti-mandate protest at Memorial Park on Saturday. Photo / NZME

Protestors cheering at the anti-mandate protest at Memorial Park on Saturday. Photo / NZME

Traffic was held up, motorbikes revved and children blew bubbles at the anti-mandate protest in Tauranga today.

The protest – organised by Destiny Church's Freedom and Rights Coalition – drew a crowd of about 600 to Memorial Park from around the Bay of Plenty including Tauranga, Rotorua and Whakatane.

Speakers at the event gave the Government a deadline of March 1 to end the mandate and said if the mandates could be ruled unjustified for police and the New Zealand Defence Force, it could be done for everyone.

The speeches all made references to Christian beliefs while talking about the effects the mandate has had on people, businesses and families.

Protestors at Memorial Park on Saturday. Photo / NZME

People arrived at the park via motorbike, car, truck or by foot.

Flags were flying and there were signs scattered among the crowd against vaccines, mandates, the media and the Government.

People were standing along the pavement holding signs including 'the media lies', 'choose freedom over fear' and 'questioning vaccine safety doesn't make you an anti vaxxer'.

A man in a car driving past yelled out 'get a job'. Other motorists either tooted for or ignored them.

Music was blaring with a range of songs including Twisted Sister's iconic 'We're not gonna take it'.

A handful were swaying to the music, a child was blowing bubbles, and most were standing, cheering when something was said about ending the mandate.

No one was wearing masks, including the nine people wearing high-visibility vests who were standing around, videoing the crowd and chatting with protestors.

Protestors took to the streets in Tauranga. Photo / NZME

People came and went throughout the hour of speeches.

A white truck labelled 'The Peace Train' arrived to loud cheers, filled with beds and mattresses destined for "our people on the frontline" in Wellington to have somewhere to sleep.

The protestors were invited to write messages on the truck.

Once the talking was done, the march was led by motorbikes which took up the left lane of Eleventh Ave before turning down Devonport Rd towards The Strand.

The march disrupted traffic coming from all directions around the park, with motorists who could, doing a U-turn to get out of the hold-up.

A person in a vehicle that was held up was told by one of the protestors to "smile" and "take a chill pill".

The toots for support were not as loud as they were when protestors were on the grass before noon, but they were still there.

The Bay of Plenty Times was approached by members of the protest on several occasions, questioning the reporter and photographer's presence, telling them that the media lied.

It came as similar protests around the country kicked off, led by Destiny Church.

There was 'absolute gridlock' in Auckland as thousands of protesters marched across Auckland Harbour Bridge.

It follows 19 days of protests in Wellington where protesters and police have clashed over recent arrivals hoping to join the occupied zone around Parliament buildings.

The march came as a record 13,606 new community cases of Covid-19 were announced in New Zealand on Saturday.

This included 690 in the Bay of Plenty District Health Board area and 185 in the Lakes health board area.

There were eight cases in hospital in Tauranga on Saturday and 263 across the country.

A police spokeswoman said police were continuously monitoring planned protest activity to make sure it could deploy staff should they be required.

She said police work in partnership with district councils to positively engage with protesters and ensure there is minimal disruption.