Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson with Labour List MP Angie Warren-Clark (left) and Minister for Women Jan Tinetti (right). Photo / Talia Parker

"We can't undo the fact that we didn't do that investment."

That's what Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson said to a room of people from Tauranga's business community when asked about the city's infrastructure.

Robertson fronted an "open discussion" held by the Tauranga Chamber of Commerce at Trinity Wharf on Wednesday.

Tauranga City Council's commissioners attended, along with Chamber of Commerce chief executive Matt Cowley and Labour list MPs Jan Tinetti and Angie Warren-Clark.

Robertson said in his speech previous Governments had not done enough to invest in regions such as the Bay.

"The best time to plant a tree is 20 years ago - the second-best time is now."

He said 2022 would be "a challenging year for New Zealand from an economic perspective" due to the "challenging global environment" and continued impact of Covid-19.

But, he said New Zealand's economy was in "a very robust state" to face these challenges and that the Government had "worked very hard to support people".

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson addressing the crowd at the Tauranga Chamber of Commerce's event. Photo / Talia Parker

He said the strength of the economy was "because New Zealanders have come together", and needed to do so again over the next six weeks as Omicron peaked.

He said in other countries consumer demand had rebounded quickly when the infection peak passed.

He also spoke about the importance of bringing in workers from overseas and training New Zealanders to fill similar roles.

He said the Government was "being much more strategic in who we target to come into New Zealand and lift our productivity".

It was working with the kiwifruit industry to manage labour supply.

"We've been working hard via the RSE [recognised seasonal employer] workers to help supplement and we've brought more of them in – unfortunately, a natural disaster in Tonga has impacted on that, but we continue to work with the sector.

"We also want to work with them to make sure that all New Zealanders that can be there helping with the harvest are there."

Robertson, Tinetti and Warren-Clark speaking to the Tauranga Commissioners Shadrach Rolleston, Stephen Selwood, Bill Wasley and Anne Tolley. Photo / Laura Boucher

Western Bay of Plenty Mayor Garry Webber asked Robertson if there should be more consideration for Tauranga given its port, in terms of transport networks and infrastructure.

Robertson said the Port of Tauranga was "absolutely critical" to New Zealand and "will always be essential".

"We need our ports to work in an integrated manner."

Former Tauranga mayor Tenby Powell, who quit before the commission was appointed, asked Robertson about the "non-existent" relationship between central government and the Tauranga council.

"We haven't had the spending that we require [on infrastructure]," said Powell. He said Hamilton was "light years ahead" of Tauranga in that field.

Robertson said he thought the relationship between the Government and the council was "fine".

He said he appreciated Tauranga's "enthusiasm for doing things a little bit differently".

"Maybe that should be the basis of our future relationship."

Speaking to the media after the event, Robertson was asked about the Wellington protests.

"They have now been there for more than two weeks, illegally occupying streets, harassing people ... it's time that it ended," he said.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson speaking to the media in the lobby of Trinity Wharf hotel. Photo / Talia Parker

On the rising cost of living in the Bay, he said inflation was "driven in large part by external factors to the control of Government".

But he said the Government could help ease the burden on "those most affected", meaning the lowest-income New Zealanders, through raising benefits and the minimum wage.

"We have to be balanced in this, but we have to target our assistance there."

He said Labour had increased its support in the Bay over the last few years and hoped to continue to do so.

"The nature of government is that you need people from around the country to give you those perspectives.

"We want representatives in the Labour party and in the Labour Government from the Bay.

"We've got a couple of excellent ones, I'd welcome more."