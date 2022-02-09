Staff at work at a drive through vaccination centre in Auckland in January. Photo / Alex Burton

OPINION

It was a pretty cosy situation from my perspective.

Sitting in the air-conditioned car, pleasantly (and baselessly) speculating about the other vehicles in the long queue of vehicles crawling around the soggy field.

What prompted these motorists to choose this day, Waitangi Day, to come out and have their booster shot? They could have booked a nice dry pharmacy any day but there they were, in a vaccination drive-through, on a holiday weekend.

I was just in the area by chance and thought, why not?

More than half of those eligible in New Zealand have now scored the vaccination hat-trick.

Some of those would have only just become eligible for their third on Friday, after the interval between second shot and booster was shortened from four months to three.

Over what was a wet, humid weekend for a good chunk of New Zealand, more than 90,000 people got their booster shots.

Some of those were delivered and facilitated by people who spent part of the holiday weekend standing in a humid two-sided gazebo or out in the rain at drive-through vaccination centres such as the one at Tauranga Race Course.

Those workers couldn't wind up the windows and whip their masks off.

There seemed little time for chit-chat as they directed the steady stream of vehicles, recorded patient details, prepared batches of vaccine for delivery to the tents, monitored people after receiving their jabs and no doubt multitudes of other tasks.

Next Friday marks a year since the first doses of the Pfizer vaccination were delivered in New Zealand. A group of 25 vaccinators in Auckland were the first givers and recipients to the vaccination.

That milestone kicked off the rollout of the biggest immunisation programme in Aotearoa's history.

About 9.6 million first, second and booster doses have since been delivered and 96 per cent of eligible people have had at least one shot, according to Ministry of Health figures.

It's an extraordinary uptake but it has not been a smooth ride. There have been protests and defences; mandates, misinformation and mistakes; a moving feast of policies; questions over supply, resourcing and readiness; and criticisms of the way the rollout was prioritised.

But behind all the news and noise and opinion has been a workforce just getting on with the job for their communities.

They deserve our thanks - at the very least.