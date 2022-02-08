Pongakawa School has moved to off-site learning this week after students were determined to be close contacts to a Covid-19 case. Photo / Andrew Warner

Mask-wearing at school has been described as "a saving grace" by a Bay of Plenty principal whose students are learning off-site after some were exposed to a Covid-19 case.

A notice posted to Pongakawa School parents and caregivers on Saturday advised that the Medical Officer of Health had said students who travelled on the afternoon Pukehina Bus on February 1 were now considered close contacts.

Pongakawa School principal Craig Haggo told parents and caregivers on Monday that the Medical Officer of Health and Director of Education Bay of Plenty instructed him to move the school to an offsite learning situation for the remainder of the week, opening again for onsite learning on February 14.



Haggo told the Bay of Plenty Times yesterday "a class and a bus" had been identified as close contacts. There were usually between 320 and 350 students at the school.

His advice for other schools who may find themselves in a similar situation was to adhere to the mask guidelines.

At the red traffic light setting, students could attend schools, early learning services and kura, however public health measures, including mask requirements for students aged eight and older or Year 4 and up, were in place.

School staff and teachers supporting and teaching students in Years 4 and up must also wear a facemask.

"My suggestion would be to have all staff regardless of age level in masks.

"It's clearly been a saving grace for us. We've taken quite a conservative approach with mask wear and our parents have been really supportive of that."

He also said schools should read the "excellent" toolkit the Ministry of Education provided.

Pongakawa School is expected to re-open for on-site learning on February 14. Photo / Andrew Warner

Haggo said if an Omicron wave happened, he hoped it would move through quickly and it did not affect people seriously healthwise.

"My wish and prayer is that it does move through quickly and that we can move back to an education and social setting that we're missing so much at the moment.

"But we've got to do whatever it is that keeps us all safe. In my setting, that's making sure that my students, my parents and staff especially are safe so that we can offer the very best learning opportunities."

Haggo said the move to off-site learning had been a "seamless transition" due to the systems and structures in place and previous experience over the past two years.

"We've moved straight back into it today."

While it was "not ideal" for this to happen at the start of the school year, parents had been "hugely supportive" and off-site learning worked "really well, all things considered".

He expected on-site learning to resume on February 14, but this was dependent on how cases unfolded and varying factors.

Haggo said the Ministry of Health and Education had been "absolutely fantastic" for Pongakawa School.

"I couldn't speak highly enough of the response ... they've been able to answer my questions, they've been reflective and proactive."

Schools in Hamilton and Hawke's Bay were also reporting positive Covid-19 cases within their communities.

On Monday, it was reported four children at Te Mata Primary in Havelock Northhad contracted Covid-19.

In Waikato, Hamilton Boys' High School headmaster Susan Hassall confirmed to the Herald that a Year 11 student had tested positive for the virus.

And 80 students and seven staff members from a Hamilton Christian Schoolare now required to isolate after a Year 7 pupil tested positive for Covid.

Meanwhile, parents of Rototuna Junior and Senior High School students were also sent a message on Sunday that a person with Covid-19 was at school on Tuesday and Wednesday last week.

In the Prime Minister's opening statement to Parliament on Tuesday, Jacinda Ardern said schools and early childhood centres would now only be closed as a "last resort" during Covid outbreaks.