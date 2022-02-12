A staff member who worked in the dementia unit of Metlifecare Papamoa Beach Village has tested positive for Covid-19. Photo / Getty Images

A staff member who worked in a dementia unit has tested positive for Covid-19.

A Metlifecare spokeswoman said Metlife Care at Papamoa Beach Village was informed of the positive test result on Friday.

"While this is a confirmed Covid-19 case, the exposure times and locations of the staff member are limited," she said.

"Under Public Health's advice, we have temporarily closed the Toi Toi dementia unit to all visitors. In addition, we have extended visiting restrictions to the care home alongside."

She said all those who may have been in contact with the staff member had been tested.

"We can confirm that to date, all rapid antigen tests on staff and residents are negative.

"We are applying stringent infection prevention and control measures and all staff will be wearing increased levels of PPE at the Village, which includes N95 medical-grade masks."

The spokeswoman said all staff and residents in the Toi Toi unit were fully vaccinated.

"Our confirmed case staff member remains in self-isolation, and we wish them a full and speedy recovery.

"We remain in close contact with Public Health and will continue to test as per their protocols and reassess the situation regularly this week."

Meanwhile, a positive Covid-19 case was also discovered in the Tauranga Girls' College community this week. The staff member was at the college between February 1 and 3, a letter sent to the community said.

The letter said the school would continue to stay open, ensuring learning and teaching continued for all.

"No students have been identified as a close contact after careful analysis and this data has been sent to the Public Health Unit."

Yesterday there were a record 454 new cases of Covid in the community with 27 people in hospital.

There were cases in Northland (12), Auckland (294), Waikato (72), Bay of Plenty (23), Lakes (8), Hawke's Bay (7), MidCentral (5), Taranaki (1), Wellington (5), Hutt Valley (12), Wairarapa (2) and Southern (13).

The Bay of Plenty District Health Board is running a "big boost in the Bay" this weekend.

As of Friday, 58 per cent of the board's eligible population had received a booster shot, the DHB said.

More than 87,000 booster doses have been given throughout the region, with a further 61,869 people eligible.