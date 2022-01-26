January 27 2022 PM Jacinda Ardern said that although Omicron could be a milder illness for some people, the Government was expecting many more cases and that would put pressure on the health system.

January 27 2022 PM Jacinda Ardern said that although Omicron could be a milder illness for some people, the Government was expecting many more cases and that would put pressure on the health system.

Four new cases of Covid-19 in Tauranga are being treated as Omicron.

One is in the same household as the city's first two reported cases linked to the January cluster and have now been confirmed as having the variant via whole-genome sequencing.

The other three are linked to the early childhood centre BestStart Pyes Pa. These three cases will be included officially in tomorrow's numbers.

Two new cases are being reported in the Eastern Bay of Plenty and are not listed as Omicron. They are being investigated for links to previously reported cases.

There are also seven new cases in Rotorua today, not listed as Omicron.

Six are household contacts of previously reported cases, and one remains under investigation.

There are 45 cases in New Zealand with five in hospital, including one in ICU or HDU in Rotorua Hospital.

KFC Tauranga linked to probable Omicron case

KFC Cameron Rd has been linked to a probable Omicron case.

Health authorities said the location was "high-risk."

The case was at the location last week on Thursday, January 20, between 5pm and 10.16pm.

Anyone who was there at the time should self-isolate and get tested immediately and again on day five after being exposed.

If symptoms start to show, they should get tested immediately.

"Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health," the ministry said.

Child at Rotorua daycare tests positive

BestStart Daycare has confirmed a child at their Pukuatua St daycare in Rotorua has tested positive for Covid-19.

BestStart deputy chief executive Fiona Hughes said there was a case, and it was a child. The centre was closed on Monday and remained closed.

Read more here.

.