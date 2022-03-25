Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Covid 19 Omicron outbreak: Food demand soars as virus hits with thousands struggling

9 minutes to read
People forced into isolation by Omicron are struggling to make ends meet. Photo / Getty Images

People forced into isolation by Omicron are struggling to make ends meet. Photo / Getty Images

Cira Olivier
By
Cira Olivier

Multimedia journalist

A solo mum of two who struggled to afford food and nappies when she had to isolate is among thousands doing it tough as Omicron rages.

Half of those needing foodbank support had never used

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.