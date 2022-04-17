There were nearly 6000 new cases reported and over 500 hospitalisations. Photo / Alex Burton

The Ministry of Health under-reported Covid-19 hospital numbers for the Bay of Plenty yesterday following a "data reporting issue", it revealed today.

Yesterday's reported hospitalisation figure should have been 27, the same as it is today, rather than the 17 reported yesterday.

The total number of cases in hospitals in the country was 537.

It comes as it was revealed there were 245 new community cases in the Bay of Plenty District Health Board area.

In the neighbouring Lakes health board, there were 110 new community cases and eight in hospital.

There were 5933 total new cases throughout New Zealand, taking the seven-day rolling average of community cases to 8170. One week ago it was 10,543.

Meanwhile, from tomorrow, new arrivals to the country who test positive within seven days of arrival will be reported as border cases, changing it from the current definition of 14 days.

Any recent arrivals testing positive after a week will now be reported as a community case, reflecting where the most likely source of infection was.

There were 10 new Covid-19 related deaths announced today. Age and location breakdowns of the people who died were not available.

The total number of publically reported deaths is 586, and the seven days rolling average is 14.

The ministry asks Easter weekend travellers to ensure they have plans in place in the event they test positive for Covid-19 or are identified as a close contact.

"You would need to self-isolate and likely remain wherever you test positive or become a household contact, so there may be extra costs involved in paying for additional accommodation and changing your travel plans," it said.

"If you have used your own vehicle to travel, you can travel back to your home to isolate, taking public health measures to ensure you don't infect anyone on your way home – such as maintaining social distance and using self-service petrol stations.

"However, if you have used public transport or travelled between islands, you won't be able to isolate at your home. It is important you have a plan and the ability to isolate where you are holidaying if you need to do so."