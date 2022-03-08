Supermarkets scrutinised by Commerce Commission, new sanctions for Russia and London high-rise on fire in the latest NZ Herald Headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Supermarkets scrutinised by Commerce Commission, new sanctions for Russia and London high-rise on fire in the latest NZ Herald Headlines. Video / NZ Herald

The Ministry of Health has today reported 1691 new cases in the Bay of Plenty District Health Board area today and 660 in the Lakes District Health Board area.

These include both PCR and RATs tests.

Toi Te Ora-Public Health today reported 1021 new cases in Tauranga City, 472 in Rotorua District, 291 in Western Bay of Plenty, 255 in Whakatane District, 60 in Kawerau, 64 in Ōpōtiki and 188 in Taupō.

There are currently 14,209 active cases in the Bay of Plenty DHB area and 5199 in Lakes.

Toi Te Ora said with differences in reporting systems, report timeframes, and as case information was updated there may be some discrepancies in numbers such as with Ministry of Health data.

There are 25 cases in BOPDHB hospitals and seven in Rotorua Hospital, the Ministry of Health reported.

There are 23,894 new community cases in New Zealand today including 756 in hospital and 16 in ICU.

Today's case numbers saw an increase from daily cases reported from Saturday to Monday, which were below 20,000.

The ministry said today care needed to be taken when interpreting daily reported cases, which were expected to fluctuate.

"We are still seeing a daily increase in Covid-19 hospitalisations and the seven-day rolling average of community cases.

"From March 1 to March 7, the seven day rolling average increased from 10,698 to 17,921, and over the same period, hospitalisations increased from 373 to 696.

"These numbers clearly show that Omicron is still spreading in our communities. We all need to continue to wear a mask, physical distance, and get tested where required to reduce the spread of the virus," the ministry said.

Leaving isolation

There have been some reports of people with Covid-19 undertaking rapid antigen testing in order to return a negative result so they can leave isolation, the ministry said today.

It's not necessary to then return a negative test once your isolation period is over in order to return to work or school. It's also important to note that some people may continue to test positive on a RAT for some time, even once they are past their infectious stage or have recovered.

This guidance does not extend to those household contacts covered by the Close Contact Exemption Scheme who are able to continue going to work during their isolation period so long as they return a negative test before work each day.

25,000 students and teachers isolating with Covid-19

More than 25,000 school staff and students across New Zealand are thought to be currently isolating with Covid-19 as the virus creeps into around 60 per cent of the country's schools.

Schools and early child education centres have notified the Ministry of Education of 25,059 Covid cases in the 10 days to Monday, including 6781 on Sunday and Monday alone. The number does not include household contacts who must also isolate for 10 days.

In the past 10 days, 63 per cent of schools around the country have notified the MoE of at least one positive case.

More than half of Bay of Plenty schools have Covid cases, leaving hundreds of students to learn from home isolation and some parents to keep kids away from school out of "fear".