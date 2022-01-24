Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Covid-19 Omicron outbreak: Bay of Plenty city leaders react to the red light

5 minutes to read
Covid 19 Delta outbreak: The traffic light system explained. Video / Jed Bradley / Mark Mitchell / Ben Cummins

Covid 19 Delta outbreak: The traffic light system explained. Video / Jed Bradley / Mark Mitchell / Ben Cummins

By
Talia Parker

Multimedia journalist

Bay of Plenty city leaders say moving to red was the right decision and now "we all have to play our part".

Western Bay of Plenty District mayor Garry Webber said he thought the red

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.