The Ministry of Health revealed that two more people have died with COVID-19. Video / Dean Purcell / Michael Craig / Alex Burton / Getty

There are five new cases of Covid-19 in Tauranga and two in Rotorua today.

Four of the Tauranga cases are close contacts of previously reported cases and interviews continue to determine a link for the fifth case. All cases are isolating at home or in managed accommodation.

Both Rotorua cases are linked to previously reported cases and are isolating at home or in managed accommodation.

There is also one new case in Whiritoa in the Coromandel.

There are 28 new cases in New Zealand today including 34 in hospital and two in ICU.

There are four people in Tauranga Hospital with Covid-19, including one in ICU.

Te Arawa drive-through vax clinic returns

The Te Arawa drive-through vaccination clinic is back for 2022, running every Sunday to Thursday, from 3pm to 7pm.

The drive-through clinic is open to everyone who is eligible to get their first, second, or booster Covid vaccine including tamariki between the ages of five and 11 from January 17

Omicron risk growing

The ministry said there had been 196 Omicron cases detected at the border since December 1 and just 11 Delta cases.

Another 217 cases at the border were still being analysed through whole genome sequencing and it was expected the "vast majority" would be Omicron.

Epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker has called for the Government to turn down tap of arrivals in MIQ, warning that the high number of cases is increasing the risk of Omicron escaping.

Baker said it was possible New Zealand could see a repeat of the way the August outbreak started - "where we suddenly find one case of Omicron in the community that represents the tip of an iceberg".

"The trouble with Omicron, of course, is that it's very unforgiving, in terms of its level of infectivity – and I think we're really pushing our luck with the number of infected people arriving."

He has previously also said the Covid-19 Protection Framework - commonly known as the traffic light system - will not be helpful once Omicron arrives.

Baker is urging people to get their booster shot of the vaccine as soon as they are eligible - which is four months after their second dose for those aged over 18.

As of yesterday's update, 594,947 booster doses had been given, which was 40 per cent of those who were eligible.

Booster shots can be had now through GPs, pharmacies and walk-in centres (click here for locations). From January 17 people can book a booster appointment online.