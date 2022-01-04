Covid 19: Ghostbusters movie 'high risk' location of interest

There are a total of 31 new cases of Covid-19 in the community today. 14 are in Auckland, one is in Waikato, 12 are in Bay of Plenty and four in Lakes. Video / NZ Herald

A movie screening at United Cinemas Mount Maunganui has been named as a high-risk location of interest.

Ministry of Health said anyone who was at the screening of "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" at the Girven Rd cinema on Sunday, January 2 between 4.23pm and 7pm should self-isolate, test immediately and on day five after they were exposed at this location of interest.

Anyone who was at the cinema, but not in this screening at this time, are considered casual contacts and should self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after they were exposed.

There are several new locations of interest for the region. Click here.

Tuesday's cases

There were 31 new cases of Covid-19 in the community on Tuesday including 12 in Bay of Plenty and four in Lakes.

Of the Bay of Plenty's 12 cases, 11 were in Tauranga and one was in the Western BOP district. Eight were linked to other cases while investigations were ongoing for the others.

In the Lakes area, the four new cases were in Rotorua with all linked to previous cases.

Fifty-three people with Covid-19 are in hospital. Nine are at North Shore, 16 at Auckland, 22 at Middlemore, five at Tauranga and one at Rotorua.

Almost half (20) are either unvaccinated or ineligible for the vaccine. Eight people had received one dose, 14 were fully vaccinated, with the remainder unknown.

Of the six people in intensive care or high dependency units, three are at Middlemore and three at Tauranga.

Vaccination rates

The Bay of Plenty has reached the 90 per cent fully vaccinated milestone.

As of Wednesday, 90 per cent of the Bay of Plenty's eligible population were fully vaccinated and 93 per cent had received one dose.

The Lakes District Health Board's eligible population currently sits at 88 per cent fully vaccinated.