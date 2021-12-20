Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Two new cases in BOP, none in Lakes

Experts warn of Omicron boom, focus again turns on MIQ and a tragic plane crash in Brisbane in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Experts warn of Omicron boom, focus again turns on MIQ and a tragic plane crash in Brisbane in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

There are two new cases of Covid-19 in Bay of Plenty and none in the Lakes District Health board area today.

One of the new Bay of Plenty cases is linked to previously reported cases and one is still being investigated for potential links. Both are isolating at home.

Contacts are being identified and will be contacted for testing and isolation advice.

There is one new case in Tokoroa.

There are 69 new cases in New Zealand with 62 in hospital and seven in ICU.

There are three cases currently in Tauranga Hospital.

There are several new locations of interest for the region. Click here.

Omicron variant

The Ministry of Health today said whole genome sequencing had now detected nine further cases of Omicron in international arrivals, taking New Zealand's total to 22 cases with the variant.

Of the total Omicron cases to date, all remained in managed isolation with the exception of one case who had now recovered and been released as they were no longer infectious.

New Zealand is rolling the "roulette wheel in the casino of Covid" each day as to whether the highly-infectious Omicron variant leaks out of managed isolation and into the community, an expert says.

There have been a total of 13 cases of Omicron picked up at the border so far, with genome sequencing yesterday detecting a further five in international arrivals – one of whom had recovered and been released from MIQ.

Cabinet is expected to meet virtually this afternoon to discuss ways of countering the newest Covid variant.