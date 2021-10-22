Covid 19 Delta outbreak: There are five new cases of Covid-19 in Te Awamutu today

The Ministry of Health is urging Te Awamutu residents to get tested if they have symptoms. Photo / File

The Ministry of Health is urging Te Awamutu residents to get tested if they have symptoms. Photo / File

There are 129 cases of Covid-19 in the community today, nine are in the Waikato – five of these are in Te Awamutu.

There is also one new case in the Cambridge and Karāpiro area.

The total number of cases in the Waipa area is now 26.

The total number of cases in the Waikato region now totals 73.

All the new cases today are linked to the outbreak. Four cases within the Waikato region remain unlinked.

The Ministry of Health is urging Te Awamutu residents in particular to get tested if they have symptoms and testing locations throughout the region will be operating through the Labour Weekend.

In Te Awamutu there is a pop-up testing station at the Te Awamutu Events Centre. It is open until 5pm today. Over the weekend and on Monday, it is open from 10am to 4pm.

Eighty eight per cent of Waipa's eligible population has received their first dose of the vaccine while 69.5 per cent are fully vaccinated.

This morning Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced details of the Government's traffic light system, which the country will move to when District Health Boards have 90 per cent of its eligible population vaccinated.

It was also announced last night that parts of Waikato will remain in alert level 3 until 11.59pm on Wednesday, October 27, and will be reviewed on that day.

Based on the latest public health information, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said maintaining level 3 in those parts of the Waikato continues to be the most prudent course of action.

It includes Waitomo District, including Te Kuiti, Waipa District, Ōtorohanga District, Raglan, Te Kauwhata, Huntly, Ngāruawāhia, Hamilton City and some surrounding areas

Te Awamutu locations of interest

Countdown Te Awamutu: 180 Sloane St. Friday, October 15 between 5.45pm and 7.55pm.

Fresh Choice Te Awamutu: 39 Rewi St. Friday October 15 between 12.15pm and 12.30pm and Tuesday, October 12 between 6.30pm and 7.30pm.

College Superette Te Awamutu: 943 Alexandra St. Wednesday, October 13 between 12.30pm and 1.30pm and Tuesday, October 12 between 12.30pm and 1.30pm.

If you visited one of these locations of interest on the day and time stated, the advice from health officials is to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 14 days after you were exposed at this location of interest. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result and until 24 hours after symptoms resolve.