''We're just trying to survive in this climate" and ''hold on to our jobs''. That is the view of one cafe owner as Tauranga adjusts to the orange traffic light status.

The Tauranga City Council has confirmed it will require vaccine passes from people who want to enter its public facilities, such as libraries, Bay Venues and Baycourt.

The Med Cafe owner Jo Brown said she started trialling the vaccine pass yesterday with regular customers. They had been "positive" about getting their vaccine passes scanned, she said.

Brown said she downloaded an app on her phone and it was "very simple" to scan customers' vaccine passes.

Once the cafe had sighted the passes of regulars, they would take note and not need to ask them again, she said.

"They're verified that they've had the vaccination so it will just be people that are not known to the cafe."

The cafe got a lot of business from Quest hotel and the Hotel on Devonport so it would need to check people from there daily, she said.

Brown said there would be people who did not agree with the vaccine pass and had "strong views" about it.

"I will be telling them, as will my manager, to take it up with the Government and not take it up with us.

"We're just trying to survive in this climate," she said.

"It's not our decision - we're just trying to hold on to our jobs."

Council commission chairwoman Anne Tolley said requiring passes to enter public facilities was to protect the community, customers and staff by limiting opportunities for Covid to spread.

"We want to keep facilities open to everyone, but we also have a responsibility to keep our people safe and protect the public," she said.

"Libraries and community facilities attract a significant number of people who are vulnerable to the Covid and after consideration and a risk assessment, we believe this is the right approach to take."

Tolley said she understands the situation could create difficulties for some people and the decision had not been taken lightly.

''With the 'traffic light' changes coming into play we strongly encourage people to get vaccinated and to show tolerance and understanding towards others and council staff."

Tauranga Art Gallery director Stephen Cleland said all visitors would have to present a form of ID and their valid Covid Vaccine Pass.

They would be sighted and scanned by their team on arrival, he said.

"We appreciate your understanding as we transition to this new framework, which allows us confidence to plan ahead our celebrated exhibitions, education programmes and events while keeping our staff and communities safe."

Priority One chief executive Nigel Tutt said today marks a new stage of dealing with Covid but he was sure businesses would adapt quickly.

He acknowledged there would be some uncertainty and extra effort over the next few weeks.

''Hospitality businesses will need to make a choice around how they'll operate. I would expect most to go down the vaccinated-only path as that provides the best operating conditions – enforcement will be a challenge initially though.''

Council facilities that require the vaccine pass

* Customer service centres and council chambers

* Libraries, including the mobile library

* Bay Venues-managed facilities such as Trustpower Baypark, Baywave and other public pools as well as recreation and community centres.

* Baycourt Community and Arts Centre

* Tauranga Art Gallery