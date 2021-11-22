Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Retirement village resident visited by positive case returns negative test

The Ocean Shores Village resident will continue to isolate until they have returned a second negative test. Photo / NZME

The Ocean Shores Village resident will continue to isolate until they have returned a second negative test. Photo / NZME

A Tauranga retirement village resident visited by a positive case of Covid-19 has returned a negative test result.

The Ministry of Health on Monday confirmed a Covid-19 case had been visiting the resident at Ocean Shores Village.

Arvida chief executive Jeremy Nicoll says the resident had now tested negative for Covid-19.

"We are very happy, it is good news.

"The risk of transmission is very, very low."

The resident would continue to isolate in their villa until they return a second negative test.

Nicoll said the resident had had a single dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, but the visiting family member was double vaccinated.

The village was "shut down" on Monday, with staff restricting access movement in and out of the facility.

"The key thing for us is about communicating with our residents at Ocean Shores to make sure they are aware of what has happened," he said.

One News reported the visitor, the son of a resident, works at Tauranga Hospital.

The ministry said "a very small number" of contacts had been identified from the visit and were being tested.

There were five new Covid cases on Monday in the Bay of Plenty District Health Board region.

Four cases were linked to existing cases in Mount Maunganui. Investigations were under way into any possible links between the remaining case and any known cases.