Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Person with Covid-19 dies in Tauranga, seven new cases in BOP, one in Rotorua

Aucklanders are finally free to leave the city after almost four months locked up as borders lifted overnight.

Covid in our region

A patient with Covid-19 has died at Tauranga Hospital, the country's 47th due to Covid.

The Ministry or Health said in their 1pm statement: "The family has requested that no further details be released and, out of respect for those wishes, we will be making no further comment at this time.



"Our thoughts are with the patient's whānau and friends at this deeply sad time."

There are seven new Covid-19 community cases in the Bay of Plenty and one in Rotorua today. All the Bay cases are in Tauranga.

Four of the Bay cases are linked to a previously reported case, while the other cases are still being investigated for potential links.

Contacts are being identified and will be contacted for testing and isolation advice.

The Rotorua case is still being investigated.

There are 74 new cases in New Zealand with 61 in hospital, including four in ICU.

There is one case in Tauranga Hospital.

Auckland border lifted

After four months locked behind the Auckland border, residents of New Zealand's biggest city are finally free to flee the region's boundary from today.

It is the first time the borders around the city have been lifted since the country was plunged into level 4 lockdown on August 17, with thousands of people expected to flood out by air and by road.

The new-found freedom to travel in and out of Auckland has made Christmas merrier for some Bay of Plenty families.

Among those in the exodus south will be Chelsea Cain, who will visit her parents at the weekend.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has previously warned more cases are expected to pop up around the country once Auckland's border lifts.

The traffic out of Auckland this morning was relatively free-flowing, but the roads are expected to get busier as schools finish for the year and Christmas draws near.

The Government has also launched an advertising campaign asking people to come up with an isolation plan in case a family member does contract the virus.

Taranaki cluster

Aucklanders have spread their wings and are now free to head into all corners of the country as new cases continue to emerge outside the city.

Taranaki DHB has today confirmed there are "a number of positive Covid-19 infections" linked to the Eltham case at the weekend.

There are 11 Covid cases in one small South Taranaki school as the region battles a burgeoning outbreak.

It comes after two new cases were revealed in Eltham and Hāwera last night.

