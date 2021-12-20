Covid 19 Delta outbreak: New Covid 19 case in Murupara, five in BOP

Cabinet to reveal Omicron plan, fire in the far North blazes on and the devastating aftermath of Typhoon Rye continues in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

There are five new cases of Covid-19 in Bay of Plenty including one in Murupara.

Four cases are in Tauranga.

The Murupara case is a household contact of a previously reported case.

Local iwi health provider Te Ika Whenua Hauora is managing testing and vaccination with support from the Bay of Plenty District Health Board. A testing centre was opened yesterday and details are available on the Healthpoint website.

There are 28 new cases in New Zealand with 57 in hospital and seven in ICU.

Vaccination rates

The Bay of Plenty DHB first doses 93 per cent, second doses, 88 per cent.

Lakes DHB first doses, 91 per cent, second doses, 86 per cent.

Omicron variant

Any further spread of Omicron in managed isolation will be revealed by officials ahead of government changes to bolster the country's defences against the new variant.

Announcements around giving children the vaccines, any changes to border restrictions and when people can get boosters will be made today - an hour after the Ministry of Health is due to release the latest Covid-19 case numbers.

The number of community cases of Covid-19 are continuing to fall just as the number of new Omicron cases coming in at the border are rising.